Packers QB Rodgers joins fraternity at St. Norbert College

Aaron Rodgers doesn't come off as the type of dude who shows up at fraternity parties while well into his 20s, but then again, there are worse ways to kill time during a hard-earned playoff bye week.
Rodgers and fellow Packers quarterback Graham Harrell visited St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis., on Thursday, and they were inducted as honorary members of the school's Sigma Xi chapter of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) International Fraternity, according to a school press release.
More than 60 TKE members gathered at Old St. Josephs Church on the St. Norbert campus for the ceremony, including members and alumni from around the region.
It's safe to assume Rodgers didn't have to deal with any of the human indignities that typically come with pledging at a Midwestern fraternity house. In Rodgers' case, it's likely he triggered the "Don't you touch me, I'm NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers" clause. It's hard to say if Harrell (zero career pass attempts) was afforded the same slack.
After learning of Rodgers' TKE induction, Drew Brees won a beer pong tournament, successfully organized an Occupy St. Norbert rally, then went streaking through the quad. This really is an excellent MVP race.