Packers president says team will retire Aaron Rodgers' number 'at the appropriate time'

The Packers aren't going to let Aaron Rodgers' departure sting them as long as Brett Favre's did.
Green Bay is already prepared for Rodgers' retirement and ensuing homecoming. At Monday's shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field, Packers president Mark Murphy openly acknowledged Rodgers' departure, thanked the quarterback for his contributions and guaranteed the franchise would honor Rodgers following the end of his illustrious NFL career.
"He was one of the greatest players in the history of the Packers, and we want to thank him for all he did during his remarkable, 18-year career," Murphy said, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. "He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and we will bring him back and retire his number at the appropriate time."
Murphy went on to explain the Packers felt it was the right time to move on from Rodgers, and expressed confidence in Rodgers' replacement, Jordan Love, as Green Bay enters the 2023 season. He also thanked the Packers' front office for their efforts in negotiating and completing a trade to send Rodgers to the Jets and officially kick off a new era in Green Bay.
That era is undoubtedly uncertain and hinges on the performance of Love. It's difficult to predict the outcome at this point, of course, but Murphy's comments symbolized the Packers planting their flag in friendly territory regarding Rodgers. Unlike Favre's first return to Lambeau as a Viking -- a game played in a hostile environment that certainly wasn't welcoming to the Green Bay legend -- the Packers are willingly ridding themselves of animosity regarding Rodgers.
After spending a few offseasons wondering if and when Rodgers would return for another pursuit of a title, the Packers and Rodgers decided enough was enough. It's nice to see them go their separate ways without leaving a mess in their wake.