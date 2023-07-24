Around the NFL

Packers president says team will retire Aaron Rodgers' number 'at the appropriate time'

Published: Jul 24, 2023 at 01:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Packers aren't going to let Aaron Rodgers' departure sting them as long as Brett Favre's did.

Green Bay is already prepared for Rodgers' retirement and ensuing homecoming. At Monday's shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field, Packers president Mark Murphy openly acknowledged Rodgers' departure, thanked the quarterback for his contributions and guaranteed the franchise would honor Rodgers following the end of his illustrious NFL career.

"He was one of the greatest players in the history of the Packers, and we want to thank him for all he did during his remarkable, 18-year career," Murphy said, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. "He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and we will bring him back and retire his number at the appropriate time."

Related Links

Murphy went on to explain the Packers felt it was the right time to move on from Rodgers, and expressed confidence in Rodgers' replacement, Jordan Love, as Green Bay enters the 2023 season. He also thanked the Packers' front office for their efforts in negotiating and completing a trade to send Rodgers to the Jets and officially kick off a new era in Green Bay.

That era is undoubtedly uncertain and hinges on the performance of Love. It's difficult to predict the outcome at this point, of course, but Murphy's comments symbolized the Packers planting their flag in friendly territory regarding Rodgers. Unlike Favre's first return to Lambeau as a Viking -- a game played in a hostile environment that certainly wasn't welcoming to the Green Bay legend -- the Packers are willingly ridding themselves of animosity regarding Rodgers.

After spending a few offseasons wondering if and when Rodgers would return for another pursuit of a title, the Packers and Rodgers decided enough was enough. It's nice to see them go their separate ways without leaving a mess in their wake.

Related Content

news

Colts agree to terms with QB Anthony Richardson on four-year rookie contract

Anthony Richardson is under contract ahead of the start of training camp. The Colts' No. 4 overall draft pick agreed to his four-year rookie deal on Monday.

news

Texans, QB C.J. Stroud agree to terms on rookie contract with upfront $23.38M signing bonus

The Texans and C.J. Stroud have agreed to terms on a four-year, $36.3 million fully guaranteed rookie contract that includes a $23.38 million signing bonus upfront, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffers non-contact knee injury at practice, carted off field

One of the Detroit Lions' big offseason acquisitions went down with a potentially serious injury on Monday. Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson suffered a right leg injury and was carted off the field.

news

Jets reveal 'Legacy White' throwback uniforms

The Jets on Monday revealed new "Legacy White" throwback uniforms -- a modernized version of threads reminiscent of the 1980s, one of the franchise's more popular eras.

news

Josh Jacobs won't report to Raiders training camp after no long-term deal reached

Josh Jacobs won't join his Raiders teammates when they report to training camp on Tuesday. The franchise-tagged RB won't report for camp and has told people close to him that he doesn't plan to return anytime soon.

news

Bills RB Nyheim Hines expected to miss 2023 season after suffering knee injury

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines' 2023 campaign is over before it started. Hines suffered a significant knee injury off-site and is expected to miss the entire upcoming season, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn't see Andy Reid retiring in near future

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn't expect to be conducting head coaching interviews any time soon. Hunt said Sunday he doesn't see Andy Reid retiring in the near future.

news

Odell Beckham 'excited' to return to field as Ravens near camp: 'I've been waiting for this moment'

While most veterans see training camp as necessary drudgery they'd rather skip, Odell Beckham's long layoff after sitting out the entire 2022 campaign has him pumped to get on the field with the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Browns' Nick Chubb on running back market: Right now, 'there's really nothing we can do'

A group of star NFL running backs met on a Zoom call over the weekend to discuss the spiraling market their position has experienced in recent seasons. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb confirmed the call on Sunday and talked about his own perception of the situation.

news

Jets S Adrian Amos on reuniting with QB Aaron Rodgers in New York: 'It just worked out that way'

After spending eight seasons in the NFC North, Jets safety Adrian Amos says his reunion with Aaron Rodgers in New York "just worked out that way."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More