Packers president says team will retire Aaron Rodgers' number 'at the appropriate time'

Murphy went on to explain the Packers felt it was the right time to move on from Rodgers, and expressed confidence in Rodgers' replacement, Jordan Love, as Green Bay enters the 2023 season. He also thanked the Packers' front office for their efforts in negotiating and completing a trade to send Rodgers to the Jets and officially kick off a new era in Green Bay.

That era is undoubtedly uncertain and hinges on the performance of Love. It's difficult to predict the outcome at this point, of course, but Murphy's comments symbolized the Packers planting their flag in friendly territory regarding Rodgers. Unlike Favre's first return to Lambeau as a Viking -- a game played in a hostile environment that certainly wasn't welcoming to the Green Bay legend -- the Packers are willingly ridding themselves of animosity regarding Rodgers.