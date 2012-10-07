Packers lose Cedric Benson, B.J. Raji, Jermichael Finley

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Green Bay Packers' medical staff was busy during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Jeremiah: Key matchups in Week 5
Daniel Jeremiah provides the six biggest matchups on this weekend's docket, including Drew Brees vs. Philip Rivers. More ...
Tight end Jermichael Finley went down in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. He was hurt after he dove along the Packers' sideline trying to catch an Aaron Rodgers pass, and trainers took him to the locker room. Finley had three receptions for 11 yards before leaving the game.
Keep an eye on the long-term prognoses for these injuries. If Benson, Raji or Finley have to miss time, that would mean Green Bay playing without three starters. Raji is one of the most important players in defensive coordinator Dom Capers' 3-4 scheme.
UPDATE: Finley said after the game that he wants to be back on the field for a Week 6 showdown with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde.
"I'll be playing next week for sure," Finley said. "I can feel it. I can feel it. I know if I'm hurt or not, for sure. I just didn't want to risk it going in again and re-injuring it. I'll be fine. I'll be back in Houston for sure."