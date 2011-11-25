Packers' Lang on ejected Lions DT Suh: 'His explanation is crap'

The only thing less becoming than Ndamukong Suh stomping a Packers' offensive lineman on Thursday was the explanation for his actions after the game.
Video replays showed blatant misbehavior on Suh's part, pushing Evan Dietrich-Smith's head into the turf three times before kicking the right guard as he walked away. Suh didn't own up after the game, saying game officials who ejected him from Thursday's 27-15 loss "misinterpreted" his motives.
"That's (expletive)," Packers left guard T.J. Lang said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He clearly had Evan by the face mask pinned to the ground. His explanation is crap. There's no room for that. It's a dumb penalty. He hurt his own team today."
The Packers showed great restraint immediately following Suh's antics, keeping their poise in a way Suh could not. That didn't mean they were pleased with the controversial defender, however.
"He was lucky I wasn't on the field," tight end Andrew Quarless said. "Lucky. I'm a New York guy. I don't go for that stuff. It was very unnecessary. I can understand you might get in a scuffle, but you never stomp on a guy. That's like hitting a guy when he's down. You don't do things like that. I was this close to running on the field."
Suh's behavior was true to form, according to Lang.
"I'm not surprised," he said. "He's been getting dumb penalties all year. That's something we talked about all week. They were probably going to do something stupid along the way. They've done it almost every game."
The Lions certainly reinforced their reputation for being an undisciplined team on Thursday. This doesn't reflect well on coach Jim Schwartz or Suh, who seems unaware of the responsibilities that go along with being a face of your franchise.