Packers' Jermichael Finley to undergo spinal surgery

Jermichael Finley will turn to surgery in an attempt to save his NFL career.
Blake Baratz, the agent of the Green Bay Packers tight end, said in a statement obtained by NFL Media that Finley will undergo spinal fusion surgery. ProFootballTalk first received the statement.
"We have collectively determined that while surgery may not be 100 percent necessary, it is a proactive measure that should alleviate future risks with regards to a similar episode or re-injury," Baratz said. "Once surgery has been completed, Jermichael has every intention of resuming his football career, and we fully support his efforts to do so."
Finley is on injured reserve after suffering a spinal contusion in a 31-13 win over the Cleveland Browns last month. Former Packers tight end Mark Chmura told WAUK-AM on Monday about Finley's plan to go under the knife. Chmura predicted that Finley will never play again.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy, speaking to the media prior to the release of Baratz's statement, said he had not spoken to Finley recently. Dr. Joseph Maroon, the Pittsburgh Steelers' team neurosurgeon, will perform the surgery.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 10 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.