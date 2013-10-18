Packers' Jermichael Finley fined for hit on Ravens' Terrell Suggs

Green Bay PackersPackers tight end Jermichael Finley was fined $15,750 by the NFL for unnecessarily striking a defenseless player in the head and neck area, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
The fine was for Finley's Sunday hit on Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, per Mike Vandermause of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, and Finley plans to appeal.
How did Finley feel about it?
Other fines from around the league:
» New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins was fined $15,750 for striking a defenseless player in the head and neck area on Sunday, per Rapoport. The play was Jenkins' hit on New England Patriots wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins.
» Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Cameron Lawrence confirmed he was fined $21,000 for his blind-side hit on Washington Redskins cornerback David Amerson. The hit didn't draw a penalty flag on Sunday.
Lawrence earns the rookie minimum of $405,000, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, and he plans to appeal the fine.
» Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict wasn't fined for either late hit while playing the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but he did get a $7,875 fine for a facemask penalty, Joe Reedy of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
» Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was fined $31,500 earlier in the week for his hit, on Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden during Sunday's game.
» Washington Redskins linebacker Perry Riley was fined $15,750 for his hit on Dallas quarterback Tony Romo, according to The Associated Press. Riley's hit came after Romo threw a pass in the first quarter, and Riley was called for a personal foul.
» New England linebacker Brandon Spikes was docked $10,500 for a violation of the league's uniform policy, per The AP. He wore "dominantly red shoes" in the Patriots' win over the Saints.
» Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Alameda Ta'amu was fined $10,000 for kicking San Francisco 49ers guard Alex Boone in the face. Boone was called for a personal foul during the exchange and docked $7,875. Ta'amu wasn't penalized on the field, The AP reported.
» Cardinals defensive end Darnell Dockett also was fined $7,875 for a late hit in the same game, per The AP.
» Wide receiver Michael Preston, since cut by the Tennessee Titans, was docked $7,875 for his forearm hit to the head of Seattle Seahawks punt returner Golden Tate, who was out of bounds, per The AP.