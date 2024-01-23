Around the NFL

Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'not there yet' when it comes to deciding Joe Barry's fate

Published: Jan 23, 2024 at 08:13 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't ready to decide on the future of his defense just yet.

In his season-ending news conference on Monday, LaFleur made no sweeping declarations about whether the Packers will retain defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

"Just going to go through the process at my own pace," LaFleur said, via The Athletic.

Barry's status has been a massive talking point all season in Green Bay, with communication issues, poor calls -- particularly on third downs -- and missed plays typifying an up-and-down season.

After Barry's unit got worked by Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 15 and was nearly beaten by Bryce Young in Carolina in Week 16, the coordinator seemed on the ropes. But the Pack bounced back to make the postseason. Then the defense dominated Dak Prescott and the Cowboys at Dallas' home track before coming up just shy in San Francisco.

Whether or not the strong end saves Barry's job remains to be seen.

"I know there's going to be a lot of long-term, big-picture questions. I'm not there yet, fellas," LaFleur said in anticipation of questions about Barry. "We're just starting the process. I gave everybody off yesterday. I came in yesterday and watched the tape, all three phases, but we're just getting into the evaluation portion right now. So probably not going to have many answers for you guys. Haven't met with any of our coaches yet. That'll start this afternoon. Certainly meet with the coordinators and then go down with all the position coaches."

Barry joined the Packers in 2021, taking over for Mike Pettine. In 2023, the defense finished 17th in yards allowed and 10th in points, giving up the 28th-most rushing yards in the league while holding opponents to the ninth-fewest passing yards.

When Green Bay's defense has been bad, it's been uber-bad. When it's been good, it has the talent to stick with anyone. The Packers have invested a ton of resources on that side of the ball. Seven first-round picks reside on the Green Bay D, and they've shelled out big-money contracts to the likes of Rashan Gary and Jaire Alexander in recent seasons. Compared to what LaFleur has gotten out of the youngest offense in football, the Packers' defense is an undisputed disappointment.

The looming question is whether the uptick in the playoffs will keep Barry in his job for another season or the in-season struggles will lead LaFluer to seek a fresh voice.

