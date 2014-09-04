Packers GM Ted Thompson under contract for five years

Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson signed an extension earlier in the offseason, but at the time neither he nor the team disclosed any terms or details.
However, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday reported that Thompson's extension is for three additional seasons, according to three sources briefed on the situation. Since the general manager still has two years left on his current deal, he will continue running the team through the 2018 season.
Thompson heads into his 10th year as general manager Thursday night as the Packers take on the Seahawks. Under Thompson, Green Bay has experienced just two losing seasons and won Super Bowl XLV.