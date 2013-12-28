Packers' Dom Capers: Jay Cutler's Bears different team

"A couple years ago, their receiving corps looked a lot different than it does now," Capers said. "You've got their tight end (Martellus Bennett), who's a big target and a really good athlete and receiver. I don't know if anyone else has two more physical receivers than what they have. And a running back (Matt Forte) that's a great threat out of the backfield catching the ball and has run for 1,230 yards. So there's a lot of different weapons there."