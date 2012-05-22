Packers deny Mark Murphy to Stanford report

The Packers deny a report suggesting that team president Mark Murphy could be a candidate to become the next athletic director at Stanford.
"That's simply speculation," a Packers spokesman told the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "There's no basis to it."
Murphy is in Atlanta representing the Packers at the league meetings. The Press-Gazette reports that Murphy was a candidate for the same job in 2006 before he was hired as Packers president in 2007. The role of president is different -- and more important -- in Green Bay because of the lack of a majority owner.