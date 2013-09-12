Packers' Clay Matthews: I'm awesome player, not dirty

Jim Harbaugh didn't hold back when asked about Clay Matthews' now infamous late hit on Colin Kaepernick in Sunday's Week 1 opener.
"That certainly was a cheap shot," the San Francisco 49ers coach told reporters Monday. "Launching, clotheslining to the neck/head area. That was a bad play."
The Green Bay Packers linebacker heard Harbaugh's comments but was in no mood to discuss the topic Thursday, yelling "Next game!" during his meeting with reporters.
Matthews then smiled and offered his opinion on the issue.
"I'm an awesome player," Matthews told reporters. "I'm not a dirty player."
Matthews is no Ndamukong Suh. He's been fined just twice in his NFL career -- once for wearing the wrong-colored shoes ($5,000) and once for grabbing the facemask of Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler ($5,000).
"I think my resume's pretty good right now," Matthews said. "I think we're doing all right."
We gotta get Matthews and Harbaugh in a steel cage.