Packers CEO: We want Brett Favre 'back in the family'

Speaking at a team event on Tuesday, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy provided further evidence the path is being cleared for the retired quarterback's return to Lambeau Field.
Murphy cited Favre's appearance with Aaron Rodgers on stage at "NFL Honors" in February as a significant moment. The two aren't known to be close, and Rodgers was caught in the middle when Favre and the Packers went through a messy divorce prior to the 2008 season.
"I thought he and Aaron jointly presenting the Comeback Player of the Year Award was a great first step," Murphy said. "We're hopeful to have (Favre) back in the fold and get him back involved in the organization soon."
Rodgers previously had said he hoped the memorable on-stage encounter would help spark a reunion between Favre and the Packers.
"Brett is two years removed from the game. He's going to obviously be in the PackersHall of Fame," Rodgers told ESPN Radio three days after "NFL Honors." "He'll get his number retired, and he'll be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the next few years.
"It's important, I think, to make sure that he's recognized for all the accomplishments that he's achieved in our organization especially. He's still very dear to many of our fans for the things that he's done for the Packers on the field. You can never take that away."
It stands to reason we're headed for Brett Favre Day at Lambeau sometime in the 2013 season. No. 4 will be retired, and Favre will give a speech that oozes good ol' boy charm. It will be cold outside. Adults wearing hats shaped as cheese products will cry. Their kids will wonder who the old guy with the gray hair is.
They'll be told it's The Ol' Gunslinger. Childlike wonder will ensue.