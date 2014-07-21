Packers' backfield 'best it's ever looked,' says NFL exec

Coming off an era that saw everyone from Samkon Gado and Ryan Grant to Brandon Jackson and Alex Green lead the team in rushing, this year's squad boasts strength in numbers. After Lacy in the top spot, James Starks has the skill set to fill in at No. 1, while coach Mike McCarthy called DuJuan Harris a "big part" of last year's plans before the back was lost to a season-ending patellar tendon injury in August.