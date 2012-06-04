Packer's stolen Super Bowl ring found in drug bust

The Chicago Tribune reports that DEA officials busted up a Mexican drug-trafficking ring Monday, recovering heroin, cash, weapons and one very unique piece of jewelry.
Seriously.
Now, before a morally bankrupt Chicago Bears fan tries to pin this thing on Aaron Rodgers, you should know authorities already have said the ring was stolen from a Packers team executive.
It remains unclear how the drug traffickers wound up with the ring. We think solving that one falls under the purview of our aforementioned "Dateline" reporter.
In summation, a Packers exec will be reunited with his Super Bowl ring and Aaron Rodgersis not connected to a defunct Mexican smack cartel. Glad to clear that up.