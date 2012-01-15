Around the League

Presented By

Packer backer likely regrets $240K road trip to Lambeau

Published: Jan 15, 2012 at 01:14 PM

Grieving Packers fans, take solace in the fact that you're not Peter Serafin.

How to drop $240K without trying

   » 1,086 miles to travel in a 70-foot RV

» 2 waitresses

» 3 TVs

» 26 bottles of champagne

» 65 Kobe beef burgers

» 100 gallons of beer

» 150 pounds of prime beef

» 10 live lobsters

» 6 seats on the 50-yard line

-- The New York Post

Who's Peter Serafin, you ask? Well, he's a successful New York businessman and avid Packers fan who decided to drop $240,000 on a road trip to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Giants at Lambeau Field.

(Go ahead. Read that last sentence again. This actually happened.)

Serafin, 57, brought five friends -- all diehard Giants fans -- and that ratio likely worked against him on the 20-hour trip home following Big Blue's stunning 37-20 win on Sunday.

Serafin, who's called a "Wall Street fat cat" in a New York Post report, sounded like a man who had no idea his cushy life was about to be upended by one ridiculously opulent decision.

"It's exciting," the 1 percenter told The Post before departing on the trip, oblivious to the 2,000-pound anvil dangling above his head. "I can't wait. I wish I was in Green Bay tailgating right now. It's like a dream come true."

The dream now is a Vince Young-sized nightmare, as is the reality that awaits him when his RV pulls into the driveway and he's met by the wife who pretended she was cool with him skipping their 28th wedding anniversary for all this.

And finally, surely you were wondering how it's possible to spend a quarter of a million bucks on a weekend road trip to an NFL stadium. Please see the detailed breakdown to your right and try not to think of the stubborn recession that continues to slowly asphyxiate our fair nation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW