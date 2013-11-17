Ozzie Newsome reportedly exits stadium in ambulance

Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome was taken from Soldier Field in an ambulance following Sunday's overtime loss to the Bears, according to the Chicago Tribune.
"Ozzie Newsome did not feel well after today's game and a team doctor recommended that Ozzie not fly tonight," the team said in a statement released on its official website.
Newsome, 57, is in his 23rd year with the organization. Known as one of the game's top talent evaluators, he is the architect of Super Bowl-winning teams in 2000 and 2012.