Ozzie Newsome: Ray Rice 'big part' of Ravens' '14 plan

"When I left my office 20 minutes ago -- and (coach) John (Harbaugh) had probably been in there 15 minutes before then -- Ray Rice was still a big part of what we plan to do in 2014," Newsome told reporters Monday during a news conference to announce the four-year contract extension of pass rusher Terrell Suggs.
Rice and his fiancée, Janay A. Palmer, were arrested on a simple assault complaint at the Revel Casino early Saturday. Newsome reminded the room that "a statement has already been released by the organization and we stand by that statement."
Newsome added: "I don't know the situation. I've only gotten what has been written. I have not had a chance to talk to Ray ... so I really don't know the situation, and up until ... I get all the answers, then that's when we make decisions within this organization -- once we get all the information we can get."
Ranked dead last among the NFL's 55 eligible running backs by Pro Football Focus, Rice -- held to just 3.1 yards per carry in 2013 -- is under pressure to rebound from the ugliest season of his six-year career. Still, we'd be stunned to see the Ravens let him go.
