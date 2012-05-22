Owners vote on trade deadline, pads, new IR rules for 2013

Published: May 22, 2012 at 06:12 AM

ATLANTA -- Players use them on the high-school level. They use them in college, too. And now, in an effort to continue improving the safety of the game, the NFL will also begin requiring all players to wear knee and hip pads starting in 2013.

Jeremiah: QBs for every occasion

Which quarterback would you want for one season? One game? One play? Daniel Jeremiah provides his picks. More ...

A successful vote by owners Tuesday at the league meeting in Atlanta will allow for the NFL to move forward with plans to impose the new rule, competition committee chairman Rich McKay said.

The NFL Players Association will likely now enter into the discussions -- perhaps with some potential questions about the new rule -- but the league will move forward with the expectation that it will eventually be implemented.

Shortly after the owners approved the changes, the NFLPA released a statement in which it said that "any change in working conditions is a collectively bargained issue."

"While the NFL is focused on one element of health and safety today, the NFLPA believes that health and safety requires a comprehensive approach and commitment," the statement reads. "We are engaged in and monitor many different issues, such as players' access to medical records, prescription usage and the situation with professional football's first responders, NFL referees. We always look forward to meeting with the NFL to discuss any and all matters related to player health and safety."

A slightly different procedure will take place as it pertains to a pair of other rules proposals discussed Tuesday.

The owners are also on board with a two-week extension to the trade deadline that will allow teams to pull the trigger on trades until after Week 8 of the regular season. McKay anticipates that this will lead to more action in the trade market without jeopardizing the integrity of the league's competitive balance late in the season.

Additionally, the owners agreed to allow one player from each team's injured-reserve list to be added back to the active roster at a certain point in the regular season. However, both that and the proposed trade-deadline change will require further action before implementation.

The owners essentially empowered the league's management counsel to discuss both of those rules proposals with the NFLPA, a necessary procedure toward making each a part of the collective bargaining agreement.

Though this is a matter of procedure, it is certainly possible either rule could face any number of hiccups during those discussions.

The league originally planned to also discuss a rule that would allow for a roster spot to be opened if a player were to miss action due to a concussion -- but that discussion has been tabled at this point.

Follow Jeff Darlington on Twitter @jeffdarlington

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW