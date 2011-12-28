Owens wants 49ers reunion, receives support from Whitner

Terrell Owens back with the 49ers? Exploring the possibility was done out of pure speculation Tuesday after San Francisco released veteran wide receiver Braylon Edwards.
But, as it turns out, there is some genuine interest -- from T.O., that is.
Owens, who has wanted to get back in the NFL all season, had former Bills teammate and current 49ers safety Donte Whitner give him a shoutout, via Twitter, that is sure to have San Francisco fans either rolling their eyes or pumping their fists.
"@DonteWhitner Let em kno if they need me, I'm ready homie!! I'm ready 2 take em deep!!" T.O. tweeted Wednesday.
To which Whitner responded: "@terrellowens I know u are! And I'm ready to Vouch for...and let everyone kno how GREAT of a teammate u were in buffalo!"
Look, T.O. would play anywhere right now, let alone with a possible Super Bowl contender. But would 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh really go for this? Unlikely, even with just two healthy receivers in Michael Crabtree and Brett Swain. It also doesn't help that T.O. burned just about every bridge in San Francisco during his eight-year stint with the team.