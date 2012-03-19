Owens: Moss deal a good omen for my NFL prospects

In case you were wondering, Terrell Owens is still looking for a job.
The Indoor Football League wide receiver/part-owner claims he hasn't followed the NFL's free-agency period too closely, but he did admit Randy Moss' one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers caught his attention.
"I think it was a good sign. Other than that, I have no earthly idea why I haven't been signed at this point, but I'm not discouraged by it," Owens told ESPN Radio Dallas (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). "I mean, him getting signed is obviously a good sign for myself. Again, it's not like I can't play."
Owens, 38, wonders why concerns about past behavior seems to stick to him like a scarlet letter while Moss -- cad that he has been at times -- continues to find work.
"So again, everybody knows what (Moss has) done the last two or three years with the teams that he's played on," Owens said. "Of course, Randy's a tremendous player, but I think the last two or three stops, that history has been an eye-opener to a lot of people, too."
Owens has a point there, but he's also three years older than Moss and less than a year removed from reconstructive knee surgery. Owens' past clashes certainly have hurt him, but that's not the sole reason he's catching passes from Allen Wranglers quarterback Ben Sankey and not in the NFL.