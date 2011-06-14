Our condolences if you were born into these franchises

And in fairness, the San Francisco 49ers avoided the bottom six (barely) thanks to the team history and being in arguably the greatest city in the world. The Oakland Raiders also surprisingly avoid the list even though the stadium is awful and the fans stay away in droves. But history and weather are good. And both teams benefited from great uniforms. Oh yeah, the Jacksonville Jaguars also scored pretty high because of their fans (who I think are great), weather and city. It's not Miami Beach, but cheap beer and Lynyrd Skynyrd on the juke box ain't bad (and season tickets are affordable).