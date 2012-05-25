OTA overreaction: Ravens' Streeter fights 'bust' label

It's not an easy way to open your pro career, but Streeter has heard the whispers and offered this: "I'm extremely hungry," he told The Sun. "I kind of feel like a lot of people didn't believe in me, even though I believed in myself. ... Ever since I got that phone call on draft day, I had the mind-set that I was willing to work and I'm going to be the best Baltimore Raven that I can be now that I'm in this position. And I'm ready for whoever lines up in front of me."