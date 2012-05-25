OTA overreaction: Ravens' Streeter fights 'bust' label

One consistent theme from this week's league-wide onslaught of organized team activities: unbridled overreaction.
The latest example comes to us from Baltimore, where observers at Ravens workouts have picked apart the play of rookie wideout Tommy Streeter -– after only two practices with the team.
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec heard Streeter described by pundits as "a project or a bust," and echoed something we've been saying all week: It's too early to go there. Far too early.
"He looks raw with his route running and he's also dropped quite a few balls," Zrebiec wrote. "But let's remember that those same criticisms were being lobbed at (receiver) Torrey Smith when he was struggling during training camp last year, and I'd say his rookie year worked out just fine."
The Ravens landed Streeter in the sixth round of the draft, charmed by his 17.6 yards per catch at Miami in 2011. Baltimore isn't asking Streeter to step in and rescue the city. The roster includes, along with Smith, Anquan Boldin, Jacoby Jones, Tandon Doss and LaQuan Williams.
It's not an easy way to open your pro career, but Streeter has heard the whispers and offered this: "I'm extremely hungry," he told The Sun. "I kind of feel like a lot of people didn't believe in me, even though I believed in myself. ... Ever since I got that phone call on draft day, I had the mind-set that I was willing to work and I'm going to be the best Baltimore Raven that I can be now that I'm in this position. And I'm ready for whoever lines up in front of me."