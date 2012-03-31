Osweiler hopes to outshine NFL's tallest QBs

•*Dan McGwire* 6-8 (Seahawks 1991-1994, Dolphins 1995): Nobody has done more of a disservice to tall signal-callers than our friend, Dan McGwire. His brother Mark McGwire was one of baseball's most feared sluggers, but Dan's legacy has haunted tall QB prospects for the past 20 years. Seattle's first-round pick in 1991 floundered in five career starts over as many seasons. Osweiler is aware of the stigma attached to "shorty" McGwire. "I would hear (the comparison) tossed around every once in awhile," Osweiler told The News Tribune. "But I didn't pay too much attention to it because I feel like I'm my own style of a quarterback. I don't feel like there's ever been a quarterback that's 6-7, 240 pounds that had the athleticism I do and can make every throw on the football field."