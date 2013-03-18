Osi Umeyiora reportedly on radar of Dolphins, Lions

In a depressed pass-rusher market, the news on free agent Osi Umenyiora has been non-existent since predicting 10 days ago that he would be the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.
As we enter the second week of free agency, word finally has leaked of Umenyiora suitors. USA Today's Mike Garafolo reports the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and "others" have shown legitimate interest in Umenyiora.
The Lions have a need up front with backup Lawrence Jackson unsigned and starters Cliff Avril and Kyle Vanden Bosch already gone. The Dolphins have been searching for a pass-rushing bookend to complement Cameron Wake.
As defensive ends struggle to land long-term security and guaranteed money, the inference from Garafolo's report is that teams are waiting for Umenyiora's initial asking price to drop to a more reasonable level.
The 31-year-old already might have lost one potential landing spot. Lions general Martin Mayhew revealed Monday that he's likely finished handing out big-name contracts in free agency after opening his wallet for running back Reggie Bush, safety Louis Delmas and defensive backs Glover Quin and Chris Houston last week.
Other teams on the lookout for a veteran pass rusher include the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. With Elvis Dumervil now in the mix, the demand for Umenyiora's services doesn't figure to increase any time soon.