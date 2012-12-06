Osi Umenyiora won't stop complimenting good QBs

Safety Antrel Rolle was agitated to see his New York Giants teammates gush over Robert Griffin III in the lead-up to Monday night's 17-16 loss to the Washington Redskins.
Rolle wants a nastier Giants team, one with "a little bit more dog in us," but defensive end Osi Umenyiora isn't falling in line. With the New Orleans Saints on tap, Osi was back at it, complimenting another starting quarterback.
"If a guy's a good player, I'm going to call him a good player, period," Umenyiora told the New York Daily News. "That's just the way it is. We're playing against Drew Brees. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I'm going to say he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
"If anybody has a problem with that, I guess they'll take that up with me in private."
That might be happening right now.
Rolle wants the Giants to regain their bite in an NFC East that was ripe for the picking just weeks ago. Umenyiora wants the same, but he isn't willing to be muzzled on the subject of opposing passers.
The Redskins and Dallas Cowboys have crept back into the picture, and here we are in December -- when Big Blue typically turns it on -- and the Giants have issues.