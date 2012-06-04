Osi Umenyiora will make $6M with Giants in new deal

We now have a clear picture of what Osi Umenyiora's former (and future) agent believes to a substandard deal.
The New York Giants defensive end will make $6 million in 2012, NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Tuesday. That's a hefty bump from the $4.7 million that Umenyiora originally was scheduled to earn in the final year of his deal.
A source had initially told Breer on Monday that Umenyiora would make $6.5 million.
The Star-Ledger reported Tuesday that the discrepancy might be attributable to a possible sack bonus that might have been offered.
Breer reported Tuesday that Umenyiora will receive a $2.5 million base salary, a $2 million signing bonus and $1.5 million in other bonuses.
But it's exceedingly likely this will be Umenyiora's last season with the Giants, a team for which he has compiled 69 sacks in eight seasons.
As Gregg Rosenthal touched on earlier Monday, the plot involving Umenyiora and agent Tony Agnone has played out like "Bizarro Jerry Maguire." Umenyiora said he had no choice but to part ways with Agnone when the agent said he couldn't let his client take an offer he believed to be below market value. Umenyiora took the deal without Agnone but now plans to hire him back when it comes time to renegotiate his next contract.
"He's great, man," Umenyiora told ESPN on Monday. "Obviously he's negotiated a lot of big-time contracts with other players who are in a similar situation as myself. He didn't feel like this was acceptable. After that, I had to move and get this deal done, and then hopefully after this situation on whatever it is going forward, he'll be my agent and continue to represent me."
If Umenyiora stays healthy and has a representative season, don't be surprised if he lands a multiyear deal in the neighborhood of what John Abraham (three years, $21 million from the Atlanta Falcons) and Robert Mathis (four years, $36 million from the Indianapolis Colts) did this offseason.