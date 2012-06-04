Around the League

Presented By

Osi Umenyiora will make $6M with Giants in new deal

Published: Jun 04, 2012 at 02:49 PM

We now have a clear picture of what Osi Umenyiora's former (and future) agent believes to a substandard deal.

The New York Giants defensive end will make $6 million in 2012, NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Tuesday. That's a hefty bump from the $4.7 million that Umenyiora originally was scheduled to earn in the final year of his deal.

A source had initially told Breer on Monday that Umenyiora would make $6.5 million.

The Star-Ledger reported Tuesday that the discrepancy might be attributable to a possible sack bonus that might have been offered.

Jones: Giants' receivers move on

Hakeem Nicks' foot injury hasn't dampened spirits at Giants practices, with the team eager to have its star receiver back for training camp, Kimberly Jones writes. More ...

Breer reported Tuesday that Umenyiora will receive a $2.5 million base salary, a $2 million signing bonus and $1.5 million in other bonuses.

But it's exceedingly likely this will be Umenyiora's last season with the Giants, a team for which he has compiled 69 sacks in eight seasons.

As Gregg Rosenthal touched on earlier Monday, the plot involving Umenyiora and agent Tony Agnone has played out like "Bizarro Jerry Maguire." Umenyiora said he had no choice but to part ways with Agnone when the agent said he couldn't let his client take an offer he believed to be below market value. Umenyiora took the deal without Agnone but now plans to hire him back when it comes time to renegotiate his next contract.

"He's great, man," Umenyiora told ESPN on Monday. "Obviously he's negotiated a lot of big-time contracts with other players who are in a similar situation as myself. He didn't feel like this was acceptable. After that, I had to move and get this deal done, and then hopefully after this situation on whatever it is going forward, he'll be my agent and continue to represent me."

If Umenyiora stays healthy and has a representative season, don't be surprised if he lands a multiyear deal in the neighborhood of what John Abraham (three years, $21 million from the Atlanta Falcons) and Robert Mathis (four years, $36 million from the Indianapolis Colts) did this offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW