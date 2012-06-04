Osi Umenyiora will make $6M with Giants in new deal

As Gregg Rosenthal touched on earlier Monday, the plot involving Umenyiora and agent Tony Agnone has played out like "Bizarro Jerry Maguire." Umenyiora said he had no choice but to part ways with Agnone when the agent said he couldn't let his client take an offer he believed to be below market value. Umenyiora took the deal without Agnone but now plans to hire him back when it comes time to renegotiate his next contract.