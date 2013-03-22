Osi Umenyiora reportedly on Atlanta Falcons' wish list

The Atlanta Falcons have been looking for a pass rusher ever since parting ways with John Abraham. How about Osi Umenyiora?
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the Falcons are making a "strong push" to sign the free-agent edge rusher before the end of weekend.
With the Miami Dolphins also reportedly intrigued by the defensive end, Umenyiora finally is generating some interest. But with Elvis Dumervil, Dwight Freeney and Abraham still on the open market, he isn't going to make the money he hoped for.
Atlanta makes plenty of sense as a landing spot. Umenyiora is three years younger than Abraham and would make for a solid pairing with Kroy Biermann. It also would give Osi the chance to play for a contender, but the Falcons aren't about to break the bank to make that happen.