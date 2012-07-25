Osi Umenyiora renames Robert Griffin III 'Bob'

Move over, LeSean McCoy. New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora has a new NFC East rival to poke fun at.
"Who is this RG3 guy you guys keep talking about?" Umenyiora told WFAN, via the New York Post. "You talking about Bob Griffin? You guys are giving him a cool nickname already and everything. When he does anything in the NFL, we're gonna call him RG3. Right now, he's Bob Griffin."
Well, "Bob" technically is a nickname, too. Although it's definitely not a cool one. We have to admit: Bob Griffin would be a fantastic derisive nickname if it caught on in other anti-Washington Redskins cities.