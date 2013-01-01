Around the League

Osi Umenyiora ready for post-New York Giants life

Published: Jan 01, 2013 at 03:58 AM

Osi Umenyiora wants to start at defensive end. And he doesn't want to be used only in passing situations.

The 10-year NFL veteran knows that's probably not happening with the New York Giants.

"I feel fortunate to be able to play 10 years in New York," Umenyiora said on "The Michael Kay Show," via ESPNNewYork.com. "It was a great run. I think now is probably the time to move on. There's really not much left for me to accomplish here in New York. Look at things that have been done here, what is there that is to be done that I haven't done? We won a championship twice. I think I've been a Pro Bowl player. Everything has pretty much gone better than I could have imagined in New York.

"So if there is a time to leave, it probably would be now, but there is no telling what would happen."

Umenyiora had 43 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games this season. He started in just four games.

"I've earned the right to be a free agent," Umenyiora said. "It's been 10 years. I signed a seven-year deal, and they made me play out all seven of those years. If they wanted me back, I think something would have been done before now."

Eli Manning

Sure sounds like Umenyiora is gone. He has taken issue with the contract situation in the past and does not like the way he has been rotated in along the Giants' D-line.

"I'm not a situational pass rusher," Umenyiora said, via Sporting News. "I think that's the word that's been going around me for years because most people don't know what they're talking about.

"But there's no football person who's going to actually sit there and watch tape and not think that I'm a starter in this league, and I'm 100 percent sure of that."

