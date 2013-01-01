Osi Umenyiora ready for post-New York Giants life

"I feel fortunate to be able to play 10 years in New York," Umenyiora said on "The Michael Kay Show," via ESPNNewYork.com. "It was a great run. I think now is probably the time to move on. There's really not much left for me to accomplish here in New York. Look at things that have been done here, what is there that is to be done that I haven't done? We won a championship twice. I think I've been a Pro Bowl player. Everything has pretty much gone better than I could have imagined in New York.