Osi Umenyiora: N.Y. Giants need 'wholesale changes'

The New York Giants have put themselves in a tough spot. To make the playoffs, the defending Super Bowl champions need to beat the Philadelphia Eagleson Sunday and hope the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears all lose.
"The scenario is possible. It's not like a bunch of huge upsets have to happen," Giants quarterback Eli Manning told Jenny Vrentas of The Star-Ledger, before adding: "I think we knew there was going to be a chance, (but we're) obviously disappointed that this is what we have to rely on now."
One day after a 33-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens left the Giants at 8-7, pass rusher Osi Umenyiora was less generous, saying no aspect of this year's team stood out. He doesn't believe the Giants should sit still during the offseason.
"If they're going to be making changes, it has to be wholesale changes," Umenyiora told Tom Rock of Newsday. "Nobody played above average this year."
The pass rush -- so fearsome a year ago -- floundered. Umenyiora was part of the problem and already sounds like a man with one foot out the door (or angling for a new contract).
"If it does turn up to be may last game, it's been a wonderful, wonderful ride and I'll walk around New York with my head held high," Umenyiora said.
