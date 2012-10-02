Osi Umenyiora, LeSean McCoy say feud is history

Could the feud between New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora and Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy finally be over?
(Please let it be over. Please let it be over. Please let it be over.)
As you might recall, McCoy has tweeted that Umenyiora was "overrated," "soft" and the Giants' third-best defensive lineman. Umenyiora called McCoy "Lady Gaga" and wished him a happy Mother's Day.
"I think after the game, it's time to get over this Osi-and-LeSean thing, because after the game (Umenyiora) said 'You're a heck of a player, we're in this business, let's get over this,'" McCoy said in an interview with SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia (via ESPN.com).
"(Umenyiora) said 'Let's be done with it.' Being a bigger man, also for myself, you've got to focus on the Giants, they're a good team already. My goal is not an interdivision battle with Osi. It's with the Giants, and trying to get to the Super Bowl."
Umenyiora called the feud "irrelevant" this week on ESPN Radio. "It was about time that ended and I'm glad all that stuff is over with," he said.
So are we. Now stick to your word, gentlemen.