Osi Umenyiora: Jets can take headlines

Now that Osi Umenyiora is signed to a contract he doesn't liken to highway robbery, he's free to discuss other things.
In an appearance on NFL Network, Umenyiora explained how his relationship with New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese isn't as troubled as you'd think, and why he has no problem with the New York Jets owning the back page in New York.
"Me and Jerry have always been cool, man," he told Andrew Siciliano in an interview that will air Tuesday on NFL Network's "Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET.
"I mean, obviously, business is business, and, you know, out here, in this type of atmosphere, sometimes you have to do some things to get your point across, but at the end of the day, man, I understood him, he understood me and we just were able to move forward."
Umenyiora will make $6 million in this season, a bump of $1.3 million from the salary he was scheduled to earn in the final year of his deal.
"At the end of the day, man, we do things a little bit differently out here," he said. "We go out there on the football field and play. The Jets, you know, they're a good football team themselves, man, but they have a lot of things going on that a lot of people are interested in, and you know, they're more interested in that than us going out there and actually winning the Super Bowl.
"So, there's nothing wrong with that; much respect to the New York Jets, man. Hopefully, things will keep on going that way."
Translation: You folks keep making headlines, we'll keep going to the White House.