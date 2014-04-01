Orson Charles arrested, allegedly brandished gun

Cincinnati Bengals fullback Orson Charles was arrested Monday night and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment in Madison (Ky.) County.
According to a copy of the citation report obtained by NFL Media, Charles was stopped on Interstate 75 after a complaint was called in by another vehicle. The report alleges that Charles cut off and brandished a gun at the other driver several times while traveling down the highway.
Police searched Charles' car and found a semi-automatic Smith and Wesson handgun.
Charles, 23, was held in Madison County Detention Center overnight. He was released on a $5,000 bond Tuesday, police told NFL Media.
The charge of wanton endangerment in the first degree alleges that a perpetrator, showing extreme indifference, recklessly entered into conduct that creates substantial danger of death or serious physical harm to another person. It is a class D felony.
Charles was a fourth-round pick in 2012 out of Georgia. The former tight end was listed as a fullback prior to last season. He has nine career receptions in two years and played just 74 snaps in 2013 -- 37 of those coming in Week 17.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" the guys do the news, open the mailbag and play "Win Wess' Toaster."