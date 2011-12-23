Orlovsky, Colts still fighting: 'We don't know any other way'

If Thursday night's victory over the Texans upset a subset of Colts fans hoping to secure the top overall pick in April's draft, don't expect the players to apologize.
Colts quarterback Dan Orlovsky's game-winning touchdown strike to Reggie Wayne with 19 seconds left lifted Indy to 2-13 on the season, bringing the Vikings and Ramsback into the picture for the draft's No. 1 prize.
"I think we all know the situation, but we're all in the NFL," Orlovsky told "The Dan Patrick Show" on Friday. "... By the way we play, you can tell we don't care about that, we just want to go out and compete and give ourselves a chance to win a game."
Some argue the Colts imperiled their future for meaningless thrills, but that theory ignores the mind-set of NFL players, who are trained to take the season game-by-game, with every confrontation viewed as an important opportunity.
Said Orlovsky: "I can understand ... everyone saying, you know, 'Is it worth the win?,' everything like that, but to the 53 guys in the locker room, any time we step on the field, we're representing ourselves and our families -- we're playing for our jobs and our livelihoods -- and we're out there competing, we don't know any other way."