Orlando Scandrick suspended four games for PEDs

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Monday night that starting cornerback Orlando Scandrick will be suspended four games by the NFL.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the suspension is for a violation of the performance-enhancing drugs policy, per two sources who have spoken to the player. Rapoport, per a source close to the player, added that Scandrick took Molly -- the street name for MDMA -- laced with amphetamine, which triggered a PED violation. Rapoport also reports that Scandrick has told people he took a substance in Mexico while on vacation that came up on the NFL's banned substance list. The league announced the suspension Tuesday.
It's a big blow for a struggling defense already missing standout linebacker Sean Lee (torn ACL) and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot), the team's second round draft pick. Scandrick started 15 games for the Cowboys last season, posting 64 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. He might not be the highest-paid corner on the team (that's Brandon Carr), but Around The League views him as the team's best at the position. Morris Claiborne will slide into Scandrick's starting spot in his absence.
He released the following statement, obtained by Rapoport:
"I would like to apologize to my children, my family, the Jones Family, my coaches, my teammates and my fans. Failing a drug test is far out of my character, and although I never knowingly took a performance enhancing drug/banned stimulant while on vacation in Mexico, I take full responsibility for what goes in my body and more importantly for the embarrassment of a failed drug test. It's my goal by issuing this statement to clear my name and more importantly to be judged by what happens to me in the future. I hope that my family, my Cowboys football family and all my fans can forgive me for this situation. I look forward to a successful 2014 season."
