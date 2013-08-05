Orlando Franklin latest Denver Broncos OL to get hurt

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Peyton Manning's health is no longer the big issue in Denver. Now, it's whether his offensive teammates can stay on the field with him.
Joel Dreessen, Denver's best blocking tight end, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday and is expected to miss the remainder of training camp, and Broncos right tackle Orlando Franklin limped off the field early during Monday's practice with an injured hip and did not return.
Franklin went down on the first play of team drills. While trainers attended to him, the offense and defense changed directions so they could keep practicing while Franklin was down on the field.
After several minutes, Franklin got up and walked off the field on his own, appearing to favor his right leg.
Franklin's injury was the latest on Denver's offensive line. After the third-year veteran went out, guard Louis Vasquez moved into his spot and recently signed Ryan Lilja moved to right guard. Manny Ramirez has been filling in at center while Chris Clark is playing left tackle in place of Ryan Clady, whose surgically repaired right shoulder is still healing.
Clark is set to protect Manning's blindside Thursday night in the Broncos' preseason opener at San Francisco.
"We feel good about where we are on the offensive line," coach John Fox insisted. "We'll find exactly what the details are with Orlando, but I am pretty pleased with where we are. You just hope that works out (well) with Orlando."
