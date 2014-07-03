Organic Email Chain: Which player deserves freedom?

GR: I no longer am sure what you guys are talking about, so I'll answer Sessler's Bengals freedom plea. I would like to give Cam Newton relief from his Carolina receiver group, have him trade places with Dalton, and see how that works out. Of all the great young quarterbacks in the league, Newton is the one that I worry will get limited long-term by his surrounding parts. The Panthers can't expect their defense to be that dominant every year.