Oregon's Chip Kelly says he's not looking too far ahead

Oregon coach Chip Kelly is coaching the Fiesta Bowl on Wednesday with NFL rumors swirling around him. As the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles wait for their chance to talk to Kelly, the sought-after coach was honest about his future Wednesday.
"I have no idea what the future holds, but I know we have a game tomorrow night and I'll be there," Kelly said, via The Oregonian.
Kelly spoke about not looking ahead and being "in the moment" earlier this week. We appreciate his honesty in saying he doesn't know what's going to happen over the next week, but the reality is there are plenty of conversations going on in the background regarding Kelly's future. His agent will be ready with a plan once Oregon's season officially is over.
Kelly was asked if his offense could work at the NFL level.
"I don't think anybody knows any answers until somebody does it," he said.
He'll have his opportunity to try soon enough.