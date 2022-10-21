Optimistic Raiders poised for potential midseason run with 'best football' in front of them

An undefeated preseason hinted at big things to come, but lost in the excitement was the longstanding NFL reality that, typically, it takes time to jell after significant changes in staff and personnel. That is where the Raiders are now. Things that should be second nature are still in the developmental stage, which was apparent Wednesday in a pass-game meeting where Carr and the receivers were still going over where and how guys like the ball in certain situations.

Success involves trust, and trust is often a result of positive shared experiences. A sign of progress for the Raiders came against Kansas City on Adams' 48-yard touchdown reception. He beat double coverage and, without looking back, threw up a hand as he sprinted down the middle of the field with defenders just off his hips, signaling for Carr to throw the football. He trusted that the ball would be there, and Carr, as the pocket crumbled around him, trusted that Adams was clear and in a position to make the play.

"That was definitely a good one," Adams said Wednesday. "It was a great example of not letting the coverage itself, or what the designed coverage is meant to do, take you out of the play."

3) Competitiveness

Last year, the Raiders were as good as anyone at winning close games. Seven of their 10 victories were by one possession, six were by four points or less, four were in overtime and two were as time expired in regulation.

The trend of being involved in close games has carried over to this season, although the success has not. Their losses have been by one, two, five and six points. Some see their failure to come through down the stretch as a cause for concern; the Raiders view this development through a different prism, contending that the silver lining is they have been in a position to win despite so many coaching and personnel changes.

"We're one of the most highly penalized teams in the league offensively, yet we're in the top six in scoring," McDaniels said. "It doesn't take much to figure out that if we stop hurting ourselves with penalties, we might improve on that even more. Those are the little things. We have so much room for growth here, and there are so many areas where we can make progress and improve. That's really where our focus is."

4) The schedule

Three of four losses have been to teams that either lead or are tied for first place in their respective divisions. Now the Raiders get to face what, on paper, appears to be a kinder, gentler stretch of the season, with only one of their next six games against a team with a winning record.

In order, they play Houston (1-3-1), at New Orleans (2-5), at Jacksonville (2-4), Indianapolis (3-2-1), at Denver (2-4), and at Seattle (3-3). If ever the Raiders were going to go on a run, this is it. These are winnable games that must be won if December is going to matter. They are also critical when it comes to keeping players from going numb to the messaging.