Onterio McCalebb misses CJ2K's 40-yard dash record

Chris Johnson's official 40-yard dash time of 4.24 seconds has stood as the NFL Scouting Combine record since 2008.
Johnson withstood an early Sunday morning assault from wide receivers Marquise Goodwin and Tavon Austin and a Sunday afternoon threat from Auburn running back Onterio McCalebb, who turned in hand-clocked unofficial times of 4.21 and 4.27.
But McCalebb's official time of 4.34 fell well short of Johnson's standard.
"Listen 4.21 that's childish," Johnson tweeted moments after McCalebb's mad dash. After his official time was released, CJ2K tweeted, "Can't lie that one scared me."
With few exceptions, official times come in slower than the initial hand-held readings. NFL Network's SimulCam actually showed McCalebb finishing behind Goodwin, who clocked a 4.27 official time -- a result confirmed when McCalebb's official times were released.
High-cut with a sprinter's build, McCalebb won't be more than a return specialist and gadget player in the NFL. He's not the combine's new 40-yard dash champion, but he did earn his 4.21 seconds of fame.