Only the best: Six videos that explain Week 5

Published: Oct 07, 2013 at 08:17 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Each week on "Only the Best," we highlight some of the best plays, performances and moments from the previous Sunday.

We hope that enough people stayed up on the East Coast to watch Terrelle Pryor's post-primetime performance. Week after week, Pryor impresses a little more. He makes the routine plays from the pocket better than he's given credit for. He throws a pretty deep ball. And he pulls off a handful of ridiculous drive-sustaining plays like this one each week. He's the main reason why the Raiders have been so competitive this season.

Kansas City's win over the Tennessee Titans might have been the least talked about victory by a 5-0 squad against another winning team in NFL history. So, let's give it some love. The Chiefs have the best defense in the AFC because they combine great fundamental play with big plays.

The Chiefs' goal line stand against the Titans was as epic as goal line stands get. Four plays from the one-yard line. No score.

Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton have the ability to connect on a 73-yard touchdown where Luck can't even fully step into his throw, and Hilton makes a defender miss. They can also connect on a score like the one below, where Luck places a beautiful teardrop pass in just the right place for Hilton to catch up to it.

The Tony Romo narrative isn't fair. He's been one of the steadier quarterbacks in the league this year despite a few fourth quarter hiccups. But even his most ardent supporters have to admit that Sunday's loss was the most Tony Romo game ever, highlighted by the most Tony Romo play ever.

We've criticized Andy Dalton plenty on our podcast and on the site this season. It's only fair to give him credit for his nice effort against New England.

Sure, the Bengals didn't ask Dalton to do as much. But he made a number of huge plays on third down with his feet and arm to extend drives. No throw in the game was bigger than this one from his own end zone.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Daryl Washington was the best player on the field Sunday against Carolina. The surprising Cardinals are 3-2 because of their defense, and Washington makes them a lot better.

He led the Cards in tackles and added two sacks, three tackles for loss, a pass defensed and this insane game-changing interception.

