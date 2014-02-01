Around the League

Presented By

On the red carpet and backstage at 'NFL Honors'

Published: Feb 01, 2014 at 01:01 PM

NEW YORK -- "NFL Honors" is getting bigger.

Now in its third year, the league's huge award gala has become a must-attend event for luminaries in town for the Super Bowl. The decision to include the announcement of the incoming Pro Football Hall of Fame class was a no-brainer move that gives the event added relevance.

Marc Sessler and I set up on the red carpet Saturday night and grabbed time with as many big names as we could before they reached their seats at Radio City Music Hall. I also got backstage access during the show.

Here are some takeaways:

» The red carpet is the real deal. Players love the chance to get dressed up, bring their wildly attractive lady friends, and live like a Hollywood celebrity for a night. This wasn't The Oscars, but there was a buzz in the air. The event works.

» I spoke to Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who told me he believes Andy Dalton can be a top-five quarterback. "Yeah, I think so. I definitely believe that. The body of work he's put together so far is unbelievable. So the sky's the limit for him."

» I got to shake Adrian Peterson's hand. Everything you've heard is true. The man has a handshake like He-Man on PEDs.

NFL Fan Pass

Richard-Sherman-pq-012914.jpg

Want the ultimate access to Super Bowl XLVIII? NFL Fan Pass takes you behind the scenes with top stars and celebrities. **READ**

» Had the opportunity to talk with an all-time favorite, Hall of Famer Curtis Martin. The running back said he follows the Jets closely and believes Geno Smith deserves to be in the starting mix next season. "I think he did a pretty good job -- not the best job -- but I think he did get enough to compete for the position next year."

» Before he lost out to Eddie Lacy for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Bengals running back Giovani Bernard told me he's fully capable of being a 300-touch back in 2014. Sounds like he thinks the promotion of Hue Jackson will lead to more than the 14 carries a game he averaged as a rookie. "I will say that my running back coach is now the offensive coordinator in coach Jackson. We'll see where that goes."

» The backstage area of an award show is controlled chaos. People running around, panicked looks, full-on sprints. A lot has to go on to ensure the show runs smoothly. Gotta respect it.

» The brunette from the Robin Thicke "Blurred Lines" video (you know, the one) was hanging backstage for a bit. Emmanuelle Chriqui and Kate Mara also were there. I managed to strike up engrossing conversation with all of them. This is a lie.

» I happened upon Michael Strahan and Warren Sapp sharing an extended embrace behind the stage minutes after Strahan was announced as a new Hall of Famer. After a minute of conversation, Sapp bounced away looking for his old teammate (and another new Hall of Famer) Derrick Brooks.

» Overheard: "Joe Namath wants to leave. Do we have a car ready for him?"

»Ryan Tannehill couldn't pinpoint why the Dolphins collapsed in December, but he's excited about a fresh start with new general manager Dennis Hickey. "Well I'm excited the decision has been made. We finally got our guy so we're headed in the right direction at this point. We're not searching anymore."

» As I spoke with Tannehill, Sessler accidentally stepped on Lauren Tannehill's purse. Or at least he says it was an accident. ...

*Live from New York, it's the NFL Around The League Podcast Super Bowl Preview! *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.