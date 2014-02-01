On the red carpet and backstage at 'NFL Honors'

» Before he lost out to Eddie Lacy for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Bengals running back Giovani Bernard told me he's fully capable of being a 300-touch back in 2014. Sounds like he thinks the promotion of Hue Jackson will lead to more than the 14 carries a game he averaged as a rookie. "I will say that my running back coach is now the offensive coordinator in coach Jackson. We'll see where that goes."