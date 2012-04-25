On the loyalty of Saints fans

It has been a rough offseason for New Orleans Saints fans, to say the least. The latest body blow was an investigation into alleged wiretapping by general manager Mickey Loomis between 2002 to 2004.
There are signs everywhere that the latest drama hasn't diminished the team's popularity. "Free Sean Payton" t-shirts dot the city. Ticket sales remain robust. And another sign was literally placed on Saints vice president of communications Greg Bensel's car this morning. Here you go:
Awesome. As someone who went to college in New Orleans, I know that Saints fans are a loyal bunch. They lived through the Aaron Brooks era, so they can survive anything.