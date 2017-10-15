On Location Experiences ticket packages on sale for Pro Bowl

NEW YORK -- On Location Experiences (OLE), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League (NFL), announced this week that the ultimate fan packages to the 2018 Pro Bowl are now available for purchase at NFLOnLocation.com. On Location Experiences is the only source for official ticket packages with exact seat locations direct from the NFL. For the second consecutive year, the Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 28, 2018.