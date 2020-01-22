On Location Experiences, Chiefs, 49ers announce sale of official Super Bowl LIV fan travel packages

The Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers and On Location Experiences ("On Location" or "OLE"), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), today announced the sale of official Super Bowl LIV ticket and travel packages for fans following their team's Conference Championship win. On Location Experiences is partnering with the Chiefs and the 49ers to provide its fans with verified ticket and hospitality packages, with additional options to purchase travel and hotel accommodations, for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida. Official packages will be made available through NFLOnLocation.com, a division of On Location Experiences.