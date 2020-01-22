On Location Experiences, Chiefs, 49ers announce sale of official Super Bowl LIV fan travel packages

Published: Jan 22, 2020 at 11:48 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers and On Location Experiences ("On Location" or "OLE"), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), today announced the sale of official Super Bowl LIV ticket and travel packages for fans following their team's Conference Championship win. On Location Experiences is partnering with the Chiefs and the 49ers to provide its fans with verified ticket and hospitality packages, with additional options to purchase travel and hotel accommodations, for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida. Official packages will be made available through NFLOnLocation.com, a division of On Location Experiences.

Getting to the Super Bowl has never been easier, as On Location, via NFLOnLocation.com, provides Chiefs and 49ers fans looking to watch their team play at Hard Rock Stadium different fan travel packages to accommodate their individual needs and budgets.

Official Super Bowl LIV fan travel packages can include:
-- Official Super Bowl LIV game tickets
-- Roundtrip airfare
-- Access to an official team pregame party with all-inclusive premium food & beverages, live entertainment and more
-- Roundtrip group transportation on gameday to and from Hard Rock Stadium
-- A commemorative gift package filled with Super Bowl LIV souvenirs to reminisce on what is bound to be an unforgettable trip to Miami

Join your team in Miami at Super Bowl LIV for an experience you will never forget! Packages are available exclusively through NFLOnLocation.com.

About On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences is a leader in premium, experiential, hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors.

On Location through CID Entertainment & Future Beat also partners with numerous artists and music festivals across genres, including Imagine Dragons, Metallica, Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa, Electric Daisy Carnival, Migos, Post Malone, Iron Maiden and J.Cole.

On Location is the executive producer of Super Bowl Music Fest, an annual music festival leading up to Super Bowl, featuring some of the biggest names in music. Created in 2018, Super Bowl Music Fest redefines Super Bowl weekend and the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel, CID Entertainment, Future Beat, Kreate Inc, PrimeSport, and Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours.

For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com.

Contacts
Gagnier Communications
Lindsay Barber
646-569-5752
OLE@gagnierfc.com

