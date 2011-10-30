Olin-d'oh! Newton needs Panthers teammates to step up

Those of you who don't imbibe the Football Jesus Juice were no doubt pleased to see the 45-10 spanking the Lions administered to Tim Tebow and the Broncos. At some point this week -- probably around the time Tebowing started trending -- we lost perspective on what the second-year QB pulled off in Miami last week. An unlikely comeback, yes, but we can't forget that the Dolphins actively seek new ways to lose each week. Even Tony Sparano is on board at this point.*