Oilers top the list for the NFL's biggest meltdown

Published: Apr 11, 2011 at 09:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Somebody alert Kevin Costner that Rory McIlroy has provided the plot for "Tin Cup 2" following his collapse at the Masters on Sunday. And really, you can't help but feel sorry for McIlroy, until you realize that he plays golf for a living.

And the NFL is no stranger to meltdowns, either. So in honor of the Irishman, here are the six greatest on-field meltdowns in NFL history.

And since McIlroy was so classy, we will omit Jim Mora, Dennis Green and Derek Anderson and keep this to on-field performances. Though that won't keep many of you from mentioning those in the comments section.

And without further ado ...

6. Giants vs. Eagles, Week 15 2010
The Eagles scored 28 points in the final 7:28 to rally to beat the Giants, capped by DeSean Jackson's walk-off 65-yard punt return for a touchdown. "Dodge punts to Jackson" replaces "Pisarcik fumbles" in Giants lore, as New York eventually missed the playoffs.

5. Chargers vs. Patriots 2006 AFC divisional playoff game
Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer has been no stranger to heartbreak in the AFC playoffs, dating back to his time as coach of the Browns and Chiefs. This might have been the most disappointing. Miscues such as fumbling an interception and questionable decisions left the Chargers, and Schottenheimer, on the losing end once again.

4. Giants vs. 49ers, 2002 NFC wild card game
The Giants blew a 24-point lead against the 49ers, but Kerry Collins managed to drive New York to San Francisco's 23-yard line to set up a potential winning field goal. But Trey Junkin's low snap could not be handled by holder Matt Allen, and the ensuing calamity resembled Star Wars geeks fighting over a Jawa action figure with a vinyl cape as the 49ers prevailed.

3. Patriots vs. Giants, Super Bowl XLII
The Patriots scored 38 points against the Giants to finish the 2007 season with a perfect 16-0 record. The Patriots, who had been accused of running up the score on opponents, only managed 14 points in the Super Bowl while the defense allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Giants, ending the Patriots' chance for a perfect -- and unprecedented -- 19-0 record.

2. Redskins vs. Raiders, Super Bowl XVIII
The defending champion Redskins came into the Super Bowl with a 14-2 record, but Joe Theisman was picked off by little-known linebacker Jack Squirek late in the first half that gave the Raiders a 21-3 lead and later snowballed into a blowout as Los Angeles set a record for most points scored in a Super Bowl (38).

1. Oilers vs. Bills, 1992 AFC wild card game
The Bills overcame a 32-point deficit as backup quarterback Frank Reich -- who engineered the greatest comeback in NCAA history -- rallied Buffalo in the second half after falling behind 35-3. The Bills later advanced to Super Bowl 27, and had their own meltdown, losing to the Cowboys 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.
news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.
news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.
news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.
news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.
news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.
news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.
news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.
news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.
news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?
news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.
news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW