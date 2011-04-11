Oilers top the list for the NFL's biggest meltdown

Somebody alert Kevin Costner that Rory McIlroy has provided the plot for "Tin Cup 2" following his collapse at the Masters on Sunday. And really, you can't help but feel sorry for McIlroy, until you realize that he plays golf for a living.
And the NFL is no stranger to meltdowns, either. So in honor of the Irishman, here are the six greatest on-field meltdowns in NFL history.
And since McIlroy was so classy, we will omit Jim Mora, Dennis Green and Derek Anderson and keep this to on-field performances. Though that won't keep many of you from mentioning those in the comments section.
And without further ado ...
5. Chargers vs. Patriots 2006 AFC divisional playoff game
Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer has been no stranger to heartbreak in the AFC playoffs, dating back to his time as coach of the Browns and Chiefs. This might have been the most disappointing. Miscues such as fumbling an interception and questionable decisions left the Chargers, and Schottenheimer, on the losing end once again.
4. Giants vs. 49ers, 2002 NFC wild card game
The Giants blew a 24-point lead against the 49ers, but Kerry Collins managed to drive New York to San Francisco's 23-yard line to set up a potential winning field goal. But Trey Junkin's low snap could not be handled by holder Matt Allen, and the ensuing calamity resembled Star Wars geeks fighting over a Jawa action figure with a vinyl cape as the 49ers prevailed.
3. Patriots vs. Giants, Super Bowl XLII
The Patriots scored 38 points against the Giants to finish the 2007 season with a perfect 16-0 record. The Patriots, who had been accused of running up the score on opponents, only managed 14 points in the Super Bowl while the defense allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Giants, ending the Patriots' chance for a perfect -- and unprecedented -- 19-0 record.
2. Redskins vs. Raiders, Super Bowl XVIII
The defending champion Redskins came into the Super Bowl with a 14-2 record, but Joe Theisman was picked off by little-known linebacker Jack Squirek late in the first half that gave the Raiders a 21-3 lead and later snowballed into a blowout as Los Angeles set a record for most points scored in a Super Bowl (38).
1. Oilers vs. Bills, 1992 AFC wild card game
The Bills overcame a 32-point deficit as backup quarterback Frank Reich -- who engineered the greatest comeback in NCAA history -- rallied Buffalo in the second half after falling behind 35-3. The Bills later advanced to Super Bowl 27, and had their own meltdown, losing to the Cowboys 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII.