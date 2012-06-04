Offset language might be slowing rookie signings

The offset issue might not be confined to the top eight picks, either. According to a source with knowledge of the contracts, St. Louis Rams defensive end Robert Quinn, the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, has offset language on the $1.233 full guaranteed base salary he's due in 2013. Most of New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara's $795,200 base salary in 2014 is offset, as well. Amukamara was the No. 19 pick in 2011 and was the last of the 254 players selected in the draft to sign a contract.