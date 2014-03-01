Offseason Forecast: Tennessee Titans

If Verner is allowed to hit the open market, the Titans are going to have to dig deep to match offers. Since Johnson, Wimbley, Stewart and Stevens are as good as gone, the money will be there to make an impact in free agency. Darren McFadden would make for an interesting Johnson replacement as the playmaking complement to Shonn Greene in the backfield. Horton was with Jason Worilds for a year in Pittsburgh. Perhaps he can lure the breakout pass rusher to Nashville. This franchise is still seeking a post-Jeff Fisher identity. We won't know if they've found it until their needs are addressed in free agency and the 2014 NFL Draft.