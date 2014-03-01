Offseason Forecast: Tennessee Titans

With the offseason officially underway, Around The League will examine what's next for all 32 teams. The series continues with the Tennessee Titans.
What's Changing?
Head coach Mike Munchak, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and defensive coordinator Jerry Gray have been replaced by Ken Whisenhunt, Jason Michael and Ray Horton, respectively. Whisenhunt's deft touch with Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner and Philip Rivers bodes well for Jake Locker and the Titans' aerial attack. Last season's plans to build a run-dominated offense around Chris Johnson and Shonn Greene will have to be shelved with Johnson's future up in the air. Horton always has featured a 3-4 defense, which is a major change from Gray's 4-3 scheme. This organization remains stuck in purgatory between contender and rebuilder.
» CB Alterraun Verner:Around The League's top available cornerback, Verner is expected to avoid the franchise tag. The bidding will get high for the 25-year-old, who held opposing quarterbacks to a 55.8 passer rating on throws in his direction.
» WR Kenny Britt: Perhaps the NFL's most disappointing healthy player last season, Britt believes he can re-emerge as a No. 1 receiver "somewhere else." He hasn't been the same since multiple knee surgeries ravaged his 2011 and 2012 seasons.
Other key free agents: S Bernard Pollard, WR Damian Williams, WR Kevin Walter, FB Greg Jones, OL Robert Turner
What they need
All speculation about replacing Locker subsided once former Vanderbilt star Jay Cutler negated all possibilities of a homecoming by signing an extension with the Chicago Bears. The biggest need on offense, therefore, is a replacement for Chris Johnson, who is unlikely to accept a pay cut. The Titans also will be on the lookout for a right tackle, with eight-year starter David Stewart's future in doubt. Horton will be seeking bookend edge rushers for his 3-4 scheme, as Zach Brown and Akeem Ayers were better suited to the 4-3. The defense also needs young defensive backs to replace aging safeties -- and possibly Verner at cornerback.
On the way out?
» RB Chris Johnson:Around The League has placed the odds of Johnson being released at 95 percent. The Titans have given no reasonto believe otherwise. This organization no longer can afford to shell out $8 million for a back who doesn't make tacklers miss.
» LB Kamerion Wimbley: A bust since signing a five-year, $35 million contract in 2012, Wimbley earns too much money for a backup pass rusher.
» RT David Stewart: Due $6.4 million in a voidable year, Stewart is not expected to be back after losing a step last season.
» TE Craig Stevens: Stevens is scheduled to count $4.4 million against the salary cap. That number is prohibitive for a blocking specialist.
Offseason crystal ball
If Verner is allowed to hit the open market, the Titans are going to have to dig deep to match offers. Since Johnson, Wimbley, Stewart and Stevens are as good as gone, the money will be there to make an impact in free agency. Darren McFadden would make for an interesting Johnson replacement as the playmaking complement to Shonn Greene in the backfield. Horton was with Jason Worilds for a year in Pittsburgh. Perhaps he can lure the breakout pass rusher to Nashville. This franchise is still seeking a post-Jeff Fisher identity. We won't know if they've found it until their needs are addressed in free agency and the 2014 NFL Draft.
