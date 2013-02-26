Around the League

Presented By

Offseason Forecast: Seattle Seahawks

Published: Feb 26, 2013 at 09:44 AM

With the offseason officially under way, Around The League will examine what's next for all 32 teams. The series continues with the Seattle Seahawks.

What's changing

Coming off an 11-5 season that nearly ended with a trip to the NFC Championship Game, don't expect substantial changes from a personnel standpoint. This is a young, ascendant team with pieces in place to contend for the Super Bowl in 2013.

Their success played a part in the loss of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who took the head-coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dan Quinn left the University of Florida to replace Bradley, while Travis Jones takes over for defensive line coach Todd Walsh, who followed Bradley to Jacksonville.

Biggest free agents

» DT Alan Branch: Branch doesn't stand out on a defense filled with stars, but he was a 16-game starter on one of the league's best units. In a draft class loaded with talent at defensive tackle, Branch could be expendable.

» LB Leroy Hill: Hill likely signed his ticket out town after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in January. Hill has had multiple run-ins with the law, and Malcolm Smith had emerged as Hill's potential replacement before he got himself in trouble.

Other key free agents: CB Marcus Trufant, DE Jason Jones

What they need

The offensive line did a great job opening holes for Marshawn Lynch, but improvements must be made to better protect Russell Wilson. The quarterback was sacked 33 times as a rookie. There's some serious trench talent in this draft, potentially bad news for right tackle Breno Giacomini, who was a laundry magnet (12 penalties.)

The Seahawks also might help build around Russell by giving him another weapon. Golden Tate, Sidney Rice and Doug Baldwin are nice receivers, but Seattle lacks a playmaker who can take the top off defenses. Wilson loves to chuck it -- give him somebody to play catch with.

Bruce Irvin had moments as a rookie, but the defense could use some help at pass rush with Chris Clemons coming off reconstructive knee surgery. If the Seahawks can sign or develop a base rusher, their defense has the potential to elevate to scary-good territory.

Offseason crystal ball

The Seahawks won't lose any core player to free agency, and they could be minor players on the market with approximately $13 million in cap space. Wilson will likely have another toy on offense (perhaps Notre Dame tight end Tyler Eifert?). Free-agent DT Richard Seymour could be a nice stopgap with potential to flourish if surrounded by the right talent.

And this team does not lack talent.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW